Fifa 19 offers first glimpse of Spurs’ new stadium on match day

Spurs are yet to play in their new stadium, but a glimpse of what it will look like when full on a match day can be seen in the latest trailer for Fifa 19.

The popular football series returns in October and it has now been confirmed that the new ground, built on the site of Spurs’ original White Hart Lane home, will be in the new game.

The video was part of an announcement around the game’s developer, EA Sports, becoming Tottenham’s official video games partner.

As part of that deal, Spurs will appear as one of the playable teams in the Fifa 19 Demo, which is due to be released in September, along with nine other teams.

All 10 will be teams in this season’s Champions League, as a way of promoting Fifa 19 having gained the official licence to the European competition – as well as the Europa League – for the first time.

