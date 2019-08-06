As two mass shootings brought the issue of gun control back to the forefront of US public debate, one man’s unlikely defence of the second amendment – the right to bear arms – has gone viral.

Feral hogs: One man’s surprising defence of US gun laws goes viral

Twitter user William McNabb, who identifies as a libertarian, waded into an online discussion on the subject, asking: “Legit question for rural Americans — How do I kill 30-50 feral hogs that run into my yard within 3-5 mins while my small children play?”

Legit question for rural Americans - How do I kill the 30-50 feral hogs that run into my yard within 3-5 mins while my small kids play? — William McNabb (@WillieMcNabb) August 4, 2019

The question was in response to a tweet by American singer-songwriter Jason Isbell, who said: “If you’re on here arguing the definition of ‘assault weapon’ today you are part of the problem. You know what an assault weapon is, and you know you don’t need one.”

His query quickly went viral, with more than 11,000 likes and more than 4,000 responses.

Please help there’s 30-50 Pharrell hogs in my yard, they won’t stop singing Happy #feralhogs pic.twitter.com/qLtm266Yd1 — mags (@HerseyMaggie) August 6, 2019

30-50 #feralhogs when they see my 3-5 children playing in the yard pic.twitter.com/1BVlfI2LkC — Matt Popyack (@SixQuarters_) August 6, 2019

*I take a long drag from my cigarette as I stare out of my foxhole, hollow eyed at the treeline. The distant sounds of oinking coming nearer and nearer as the sun sets. The cold steel of my AR-15 the only thing that stands between those hogs and my kids behind me. — Red Dave (@RedDave92) August 5, 2019

30-50 feral hogs? sounds like my dating history lmao — Lucy Valentine (@LucyXIV) August 5, 2019

Even Simpsons writer Bill Oakley shared a fake draft for an episode involving Bart and 30-50 feral hogs.

🎶My milkshake brings all the hogs to the yard

3 to 5 min. I gotta go hard

And their like, are those kids yours?

I would greet you, but their bout to charge.🐷🐖🎶#feralhogs pic.twitter.com/3kxQsK4PkK — Sara (@Kasarak2) August 6, 2019

Although many assumed the tweet was a joke, Mr McNabb, from South Arkansas, confirmed his tweet was entirely serious — and that he has fought off feral hogs at least four times.

He later said: “I’ve shot and trapped them. I’ve gotten dogs to try to keep them away. I’ve never used an assault rifle or own one. I used a .270 hunting rifle to kill them.

“Why would I spend over 20k on a fence (without taking into consideration of how to cross a swamp) when I can legally own a weapon at fraction of cost to protect my family?”

I’m a law abiding citizen. Guns are legal.



Why would I spend over 20k on a fence (without taking into consideration of how to cross a swamp) when I can legally own a weapon at fraction of cost to protect my family? — William McNabb (@WillieMcNabb) August 4, 2019

According to estimates from the US Department of Agriculture, wild pigs cause 1.5 billion US dollars (approximately £1.23 billion) of damage across America every year.

However, that estimate was made 10 years ago and the feral hog population has continued to grow.

The Missouri Department of Conservation called them “invasive pests that need to be eliminated”.

It added that: “A sounder, or group, of hogs can demolish a crop field in one night.”

PA Media