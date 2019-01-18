News And Finally

Friday 18 January 2019

Female football coach shuts down reporter’s dressing room question

Imke Wubbenhorst became coach of BV Cloppenburg in December.

(tomandsteve/Getty Images)

By Max McLean, Press Association

The first woman to manage a men’s football team in Germany’s fifth tier delivered a genius response to an inappropriate dressing room question.

Imke Wubbenhorst took over at relegation-threatened BV Cloppenburg in Germany’s fifth tier just before Christmas, having been in charge of the women’s team beforehand.

And the 30-year-old told Welt, a TV news channel and website, that one journalist had asked her whether she warns the players to cover up when she goes into the dressing room.

(Grigorenko/Getty Images)

“Of course not, I’m a professional. I pick my players based on their penis size,” she said, sarcastically.

BV Cloppenburg currently sit bottom of the Oberliga Niedersachsen with just 16 points from 18 games.

