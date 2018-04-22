If you are looking for something to calm you down after a busy weekend in the sun, look no further.

Feeling stressed? This paint-pouring art will chill you out

Artist Nicky James Burch from eExas has just the thing – paint-pouring videos.

The videos, filmed from above, show her pouring brightly-coloured acrylic paints on to canvases to create stunning designs. “I’ve had a passion for creating my entire life,” Nicky told the Press Association.

“It’s led to a lifetime of being inspired by what I see around myself and attempting to recreate it in my own, sometimes quirky, interpretation.” Nicky shares her artistic exploits on YouTube and Facebook and has built a fan base of people who enjoy watching how her art is made.

Not only does she explain the process, she gives fans details on the materials she used, so they can try the process themselves. “The endless possibility of colour combinations, coupled with the pure excitement of not knowing what’s going to come out of the cup and show up on the canvas, is what feeds my joy,” she says.

“It’s an art form that’s just as captivating to watch create, and sometime more so, than the finished piece.”

