There aren’t many football fans around who can say they have seen their team built from nothing, but FC Brickstand supporters certainly can.

FC Brickstand: Would you support a football team made entirely of Lego?

The entirely Lego-based football club, created by Chris Smith, 35, a teaching assistant from Altrincham, already has more than 1000 followers on Twitter since its inception in April, capturing people’s attention with astonishing attention to detail.

Meet our very first board of directors! https://t.co/YDBae9KT17 pic.twitter.com/DLBXF5IEKs — FC Brickstand (@fcbrickstand) April 12, 2018

Yes, the team have a board of directors, and that’s only the tip of the iceberg.

FC Brickstand play in the Diorama Conference (division five of Lego football for those unaware) and host games at Brick Lane stadium, while Lego are an official affiliate partner of the club.

The management team have even been spotted on fact-finding missions ahead of their first competitive season…

The management team have arrived at the Estádio da Luz for a day of technical meetings and fact finding. pic.twitter.com/NCYeWDM64o — FC Brickstand (@fcbrickstand) June 13, 2018

Before the process of creating a Lego football club came about, Chris began his mission to build all 92 English league and Scottish Premiership grounds from Lego.

He told the Press Association that FC Brickstand is “almost an extension of the original project, and a desire to explore further what could be done that mixed football and Lego”.

He added: “It is a much more interactive project that will allow people to become part of something that will grow gradually over time, just like a real football club.”

Rui da Silva‘s free kick pic.twitter.com/Ez54rohujl — FC Brickstand (@fcbrickstand) August 26, 2018

Fan involvement is the name of the game, with management and kit some of the things supporters have been given control over, but there’s nothing they can do about the results against other teams in the division, from Athletic Buildbao to Plastic Thistle.

“(Results are) based on the outcome of real games that are played, but these are chosen beforehand so that I can’t interfere with the outcome!” said Chris.

“A Saturday game is picked during the week, the basis of which becomes the Sunday FC Brickstand game.”

Pre season friendly:



📆 Sunday 5 August

🕰 6pm

⚽️ FC Brickstand v Olymbrick de Marseille

🏟 Brick Lane pic.twitter.com/ELQYR3RsJi — FC Brickstand (@fcbrickstand) August 3, 2018

As a result, FC Brickstand have failed to win a game so far, with defeats to Olymbrick De Marseille and Brickin City bringing supporters back down to earth with a bump.

Such teething problems are natural for a club in its infancy however, and results are sure to come as the club builds its reputation – and if not, there’s always something to look at in between games.

Due to the referee being stuck in traffic tonight’s game will kick off at 8.30pm. Time for another hot dog! pic.twitter.com/xbfOZpFRQT — FC Brickstand (@fcbrickstand) August 15, 2018

To follow FC Brickstand’s progress more closely, you can make your way to the club website by clicking here.

