A father from Norway has been praised for posting a heartwarming viral video of him and his son dancing to Let It Go from the Disney film Frozen dressed like Queen Elsa.

Father and four-year-old son film fun tribute to Frozen in matching costumes

Comedian Orjan Buroe and his four-year-old son Dexter performed a choreographed dance to the song dressed in costumes Buroe bought as a surprise from eBay.

Posting the video to Facebook, Buroe said: “Mom is gone, no stress.”

The video of the two happily dancing together has reached over 34 million views on the social media website, with plenty praising Dexter for his dance moves.

Kristen Bell, who voiced the character of Anna in Frozen, tweeted out the video, leaving several crying emoji with the comment: “Immediate. Tears. Everywhere.”

Kristen Bell (Ian West/PA)

Many of the comments on the video were positive, with people praising Buroe for shedding gender roles and being a brilliant example for Dexter.

One Facebook user commented: “This is what healthy masculinity looks like.”

Pregnant and super emotional right now, so I keep watching this whenever it pops up so that I can witness a moment of pure joy 💖💖💖 — Crystal Cook (@CrysMarie8) January 25, 2019

Buroe told the Press Association: “He (Dexter) loves music.

“If he likes a new song I know it will be a radio hit in few weeks.

“I posted it (the video) because that is how we live, lots of fun, music, and go to sleep with a smile.”

