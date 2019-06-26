Fast food chain responds to plant-based burgers with vegetables made from meat

An American fast food chain has come up with an alternative to the plant-based burger trend: vegetables made out of meat.

Arby’s, probably best known for its roast beef sandwiches, is branding the concept Megetables and has initially come up with a carrot made of turkey.

“Plant-based meats are the latest incarnation of making vegetables look like what Americans really want, which is great, tasty meat,” said Jim Taylor, chief marketing officer for Arby’s.

“Universally, people know we’re supposed to eat vegetables every day. But 90 percent of American’s don’t eat the recommended amount. So we said if others can make meat out of vegetables, why can’t we make vegetables out of meat?”

The Marrot is made from whole turkey breast, cooked sous vide, rolled in a carrot marinade and oven roasted.

(Arby’s)

If that sounds like something you’d like to try, there’s bad news – the item is not appearing on the Arby’s menu just yet.

But Taylor added: “Culinary innovation is one of the key tenants of Arby’s. We test more than 1,000 menu items per year, and we remain committed to providing our guests with the highest quality meats in the industry.”

The concept may remind British diners of Meat Fruit, a dish made famous by Heston Blumenthal.

Press Association