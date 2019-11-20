A farm in Maidenhead has been spotted using alpacas to protect its turkeys from predators including foxes ahead of Christmas.

A farm in Maidenhead has been spotted using alpacas to protect its turkeys from predators including foxes ahead of Christmas.

Farm in Maidenhead uses alpacas to guard its Christmas turkeys from foxes

The free-range turkeys are guarded at the Copas Traditional Turkeys farm in Cookham near Maidenhead as they wander their habitat.

According to the turkey farm, it has a herd of 10 alpacas which guard the turkeys against predators.

The farm said: “We now have 10 beautiful boys at our farm and are on the lookout for more friends to join them.”

According to the BBC, Tom Copas, the owner of the family business, came up with the idea in 2015 after a series of fox attacks resulted in hundreds of birds being killed at the farm.

The family farm has been in the turkey business since 1957.

PA Media