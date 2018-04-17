Fantasy Premier League managers around the world were left a little disappointed by Harry Kane’s showing in what they hoped might be a bumper gameweek.

Fantasy football managers were divided after Harry Kane’s double gameweek ended with just one goal

The FPL’s most expensive player was set for a double gameweek – two fixtures in a week instead of one – where many hoped he would boost his points total with goals against Manchester City and Brighton.

The week started poorly for those who backed the England striker, who notched just two points against City, but after 48 minutes against Brighton, Kane finally repaid the 237,221 managers who brought him this week with a goal. 26 - Harry Kane has now scored against 26 of the 27 clubs he's faced in the Premier League, with the exception being Cardiff. Spread. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 17, 2018 However, the 24-year-old struggled to add to his tally and eventually was taken off in pursuit of a Spurs winner.

85 - Our third and final change:



🔛 @llorentefer19

↩️ @HKane



🔵 #BHAFC 1-1 #THFC ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/JU3Te0wru4 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 17, 2018 The result? Kane recorded 10 points for the week, well shy of the haul many were expecting. SCOUT: Kane ends #DGW34 with just the one goal after being replaced by Llorente. He was captained by 30 of the top 100 #FPL managers#BHATOT pic.twitter.com/JWlB3bYPMo — Fantasy Premier League (@OfficialFPL) April 17, 2018 Some were simply happy to see the striker score after 138 minutes without a goal this week.

Waited this whole DGW for Kane to score like pic.twitter.com/pH2AmeycN1 — Matabulous (@Matabulous) April 17, 2018 A striker’s goal counts for four points, certainly something worth celebrating. pic.twitter.com/Gdg57cNfXz — 17/18 champiñones 💙🎗🍾🏆🎊🎉 (@_BlueApe) April 17, 2018 But for others the result was disappointing, with Kane’s haul just about justifying keeping him in their team.

Better than nothing...



😔😔😔 — X (@whoisfrance) April 17, 2018 Managers get to captain one player each week for double points, and can triple captain a player once a season. Was Kane worth the triple captaincy this week? Probably not. Another year another failed implementation of my triple-captain. — Ricki Malone (@Ricki_Malone) April 17, 2018 Kane has one more double gameweek to come at the start of May. Will managers flock to him once more after this week?

