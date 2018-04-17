News And Finally

Fantasy football managers were divided after Harry Kane’s double gameweek ended with just one goal

The England striker finally scored, but most managers were expecting more.

Harry Kane appears dejected during a football match against Brighton
By Max McLean, Press Association

Fantasy Premier League managers around the world were left a little disappointed by Harry Kane’s showing in what they hoped might be a bumper gameweek.

The FPL’s most expensive player was set for a double gameweek – two fixtures in a week instead of one – where many hoped he would boost his points total with goals against Manchester City and Brighton.

The week started poorly for those who backed the England striker, who notched just two points against City, but after 48 minutes against Brighton, Kane finally repaid the 237,221 managers who brought him this week with a goal.

However, the 24-year-old struggled to add to his tally and eventually was taken off in pursuit of a Spurs winner.

The result? Kane recorded 10 points for the week, well shy of the haul many were expecting.

Some were simply happy to see the striker score after 138 minutes without a goal this week.

A striker’s goal counts for four points, certainly something worth celebrating.

But for others the result was disappointing, with Kane’s haul just about justifying keeping him in their team.

Managers get to captain one player each week for double points, and can triple captain a player once a season. Was Kane worth the triple captaincy this week? Probably not.

Kane has one more double gameweek to come at the start of May. Will managers flock to him once more after this week?

