Killing Eve proved to be the big winner at Sunday’s Bafta TV Awards, with its star Jodie Comer shedding tears as she was named best actress.

Killing Eve proved to be the big winner at Sunday’s Bafta TV Awards, with its star Jodie Comer shedding tears as she was named best actress.

Fans surprised by Jodie Comer’s Scouse accent as she picks up Bafta Award

When the 26-year-old actress – who plays assassin Villanelle in the hit thriller – gave her speech, many fans were surprised to learn that Comer is from Liverpool.

The actress uses a Russian accent for her role in Killing Eve, and speaks a variety of different languages in the show, including French, Italian, and Russian.

Accepting the award, Comer said: “Thank you so much… Sorry, I’m the only one who’s turned on the waterworks.”

As well as congratulating Comer on her Bafta win, several Twitter users expressed their shock at her Liverpudlian accent after hearing her acceptance speech.

Comer’s voice as Villanelle was so convincing that many were shocked to hear her natural speaking voice as she accepted her award.

One Twitter user said: “I was today years old when I found out she was a Scouser.”

I was today years old when I found out she was a scouser https://t.co/VguwcaqUeq — Noha (@Get2Noha) May 12, 2019

Watched this just so I could hear what Jodie's real accent sounds like. #KillingEve https://t.co/lZJaLoPNsy — Chevon (@Oneika_mb) May 13, 2019

One fan said she would definitely want to see behind-the-scenes footage if Canadian actress Sandra Oh, who plays MI5 intelligence agent Eve Polastri, ever imitated Comer’s accent on set.

Do u think Sandra Oh has ever copied Jodie Comer’s Scouse accent and if so where is my video please — Wei Ming Kam (@weimingkam) May 12, 2019

Other Twitter users drew parallels to other celebrities whose accents had shocked them, including Dumfries-born DJ Calvin Harris.

No way Jodie Comer is scouse, nearly as shocking as finding out Calvin Harris is Scottish — niamh (@niamhtiernann) May 12, 2019

Finally, one fan pointed out that Comer sounded a lot friendlier with her natural accent compared to her Russian one.

When you hear Jodie Comer’s real voice and she is much less scary with her scouse accent 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/S8w4GxnelR — Clodagh Rice (@ClodaghLRice) May 12, 2019

Killing Eve also won best drama series in the Bafta TV Awards, beating another BBC hit, Bodyguard.

Fiona Shaw took home the award for best supporting actress for her role in the series.

Accepting the award, Shaw said her role in Killing Eve was “probably the greatest pleasure of my life”.

Press Association