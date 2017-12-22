Fans slam ‘chocolate tyranny’ as Cadbury removes Fudge bar from selection box

Cadbury has dropped the Fudge bar from its festive selection box and replaced it with a Dairy Milk Oreo, sparking anger from some chocolate lovers.

Cadbury has dropped the Fudge bar from its festive selection box and replaced it with a Dairy Milk Oreo, sparking anger from some chocolate lovers.

The sweet treat has been removed from the £2.99 box, but is still available in the small (£1.09) and Freddo (£2.99) selection packs.

Cadbury selection box. The British confectionery company, which is owned by Mondelez International, said it wanted “to improve the mix and offer more of a variety for our fans”. Fudge fans took to social media to express their frustration, with Twitter user Mark Atwood declaring: “Christmas is ruined.”

@CadburyUK hi Cadbury, I am most upset that my selection box is missing a fudge. My Christmas is now ruined! — Mark Attwood (@attwood_mark) December 18, 2017 Nigel Quinlan accused the firm of waging a “war on Christmas” on Twitter, while Sinead Gleeson called for “a revolution against this chocolate tyranny”. The War on Christmas. You think it can't touch you, and then it just takes away everything you've ever loved. — Nigel Quinlan (@Nigellicus) December 17, 2017 First they came for the curly-wurlys, and I did not speak out.



Then they came for the Fudge— and now have to start a revolution against this chocolate tyranny. — Sinéad Gleeson (@sineadgleeson) December 17, 2017 Many others joined in to bemoan the loss of the beloved fudge.

OMG, just heard #Cadbury have changed fudge for Oreo dairy milk, what are you thinking? Have you lost your mind @CadburyUK, it’s the best bit 😡🤯😤 #BahHumbug — Louisa Wheeler (@xbabygrovex) December 22, 2017 @CadburyUK Hold on hold on I don't seem to have a fudge in my selection box. Please explain ???? — LEON ABBOTT (@leonabbott) December 22, 2017 No more fudge bars in @CadburyUK selection pack? Explain yourselves! — Antony Little (@antonylittle) December 21, 2017 The biscuit-based treat joins Dairy Milk, Crunchie, Dairy Milk Buttons, Double Decker and Wispa in the company’s “best-selling selection box in the UK”. Cadbury selection box. A Cadbury spokesman said in a statement: “This year we have updated the range available within our selection boxes to improve the mix and offer more of a variety for our fans.

“Cadbury Fudge is still available in our small selection box and Freddo selection box but has been removed from the medium selection box to ensure we’re offering choice between the ranges.”

Press Association