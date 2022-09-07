| 18.1°C Dublin

Fans removed from US Open for having a haircut in the stands

Tournament security removed the two men from the match.

A fan gets a haircut during the match (Charles Krupa/AP) Expand

Close

A fan gets a haircut during the match (Charles Krupa/AP)

A fan gets a haircut during the match (Charles Krupa/AP)

A fan gets a haircut during the match (Charles Krupa/AP)

By Associated Press

There was a hairy situation at the US Open on Tuesday when two tennis fans in the Arthur Ashe Stadium stands gave one another a haircut while Nick Kyrgios and Karen Khachanov played their quarterfinal.

They had clippers and the sort of cape a barber usually uses to keep a customer clean.

Soon enough, social media users were excited about how a YouTuber known for his pranks had pulled this one off.

The fans were removed from the stadium (Charles Krupa/AP) Expand

Close

The fans were removed from the stadium (Charles Krupa/AP)

The fans were removed from the stadium (Charles Krupa/AP)

The fans were removed from the stadium (Charles Krupa/AP)

Tournament security removed the two men from the match.

US Tennis Association spokesman Brendan McIntyre said:  “When someone saw it, security went to the two individuals.

“They were escorted out of their seats and then off the grounds for disruption of play.”

He added: “There’s a first time for anything.”

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy