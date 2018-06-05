Fans hit hard as YouTubers Liza Koshy and David Dobrik announce their separation

Liza Koshy and David Dobrik, two of the world’s biggest YouTube stars, have announced their separation.

Liza Koshy and David Dobrik, two of the world’s biggest YouTube stars, have announced their separation.

In an emotional video posted on Dobrik’s channel, the pair revealed they had separated six months ago but that they waited until now to make the decision public.

Be aware, the clip contains some strong language. Koshy sprung to prominence posting comedy videos on Vine in 2013 before going on to become a huge YouTube star on her two YouTube channels, as well as a TV presenter and actor.

Dobrik took a similar path to fame via Vine and YouTube, where he also has two channels. Between the two of them, Koshy and Dobrik have more than 20 million followers. They began dating back in 2015, but have decided to end their relationship – at least for now – in part because they felt they were “living separate lives”.

A tearful Koshy also said: “One of us is going through some stuff. It’s some rough stuff but not stuff that they can’t get through.” She added: “This is going to sound so lame but I really want to spread love but I have to have it first. It’s like saying you’re going to spread mayonnaise when you only have mustard.”

Fans reacted with on social media with mixture of shock and support for the pair. David and Liza just gave the internet the saddest yet most heartwarming break up video i can't rn pic.twitter.com/6HBebwSKSV — Mimi☽ (@hiddenjoon) June 5, 2018 the fact that David and Liza sat down, told us they broke up while still cracking jokes and supporting each other is sad yet so inspiring. they continue to love and support each other even though they’re not together anymore. that’s real love and respect. major props to them — Alessandra (@angeIicgrayson) June 5, 2018 therapist: so what brings you in today

me, a mess: David and Liza broke up pic.twitter.com/hptCfDFfo4 — jenia (@jeniaraegan) June 5, 2018 David and Liza.... I love you both! I wish you the best! Time heals all wounds! ❤️❤️❤️ stay strong! — Manny MUA (@MannyMua733) June 5, 2018 David and Liza aren’t together so I’m just gonna pic.twitter.com/izSCMlXWZX — noa✨ (@duassweetener) June 5, 2018

Press Association