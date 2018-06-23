Fans have nothing but respect for Lukaku after ‘admirable’ act of sportsmanship

The Belgian forward earned the respect of many fans after convincing referee Jair Marrufo to not give a penalty kick during the match against Tunisia.

But instead of appealing for a penalty, Lukaku raised his hand to make it clear that he hadn’t been fouled… earning heaps of praise on social media.

The 25-year-old attempted to play through in the box but fell to the ground under a challenge from Tunisia’s goalkeeper Farouk Ben Mustapha.

Well done Lukaku. Credit where its due. Refusing to con the ref just now was brilliant sportsmanship by him. Lets see more of this type of play from now on.👍#BELvTUN — Nigel Owens MBE (@Nigelrefowens) June 23, 2018

That wad a good sportsmanship by lukaku.He lost his balance in the penalty area and signals the referee that it was not a foul. — Abebe Birhanu (@abirhanu) June 23, 2018

Class that by Lukaku. Taking a tumble in the area and waving off any sense of a penalty kick. We do not see that enough in the game — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) June 23, 2018

In a tournament where we've already seen some hideous instances of diving, trying to con the referee and cheat your opponents, Lukaku waving his hand at the referee to say "no penalty" was extremely touching. Well played.#BELTUN #worldcup #lukaku #bel — Football And The City (@ballandthecity) June 23, 2018

Lukaku caught by the keeper in the box & goes over.... but, pointedly, immediately raises his hand to acknowledge there was no penalty & he wasn’t trying to con the referee. Great to see #BELvTUN — Joel Taylor (@JoelTaylorhack) June 23, 2018

(Tim Goode/EMPICS Sport)

Lukaku calling the not-penalty to be fair to the keeper, excellent to see a real sportsman interested in the sport of Men vs Men Football. Rather than diving and play acting #BELTUN — SCHOLES (@iamscholes) June 23, 2018

Fair play Lukaku. Love seeing players show sportsmanship, especially in this day and age. — Josh Sands (@joshsands91) June 23, 2018

Lukaku telling the ref that wasn't a penalty. That's the way football should be rather than trying to con the referee.. Fair play 👏👏 — Josh Adams (@Adams_191292) June 23, 2018

Beautiful to see Lukaku protecting the game by avoiding and explaining about a possible foul by the keeper, could have dived as most others would, admirable sportsmanship of the highest order — gooner-wiz (@martinezwoowwoo) June 23, 2018

Although not everyone was convinced that the penalty would have been awarded.

Love Lukaku and want to praise him at every opportunity, but he was never getting a penalty and pretty sure he was telling the ref he didn't dive rather than it wasn't a pen — Andrew Cesare (@acrcalcio) June 23, 2018

I mean, if we’re being honest, there’s no way Lukaku would’ve got the penalty anyway. It’s all good getting up from the challenge when you know you’re not getting the decision. Let’s see him do it in the last minute of a game they’re losing. — #SVGSZN (@R1Finesse) June 23, 2018

The Manchester United forward was later rewarded for his honesty with another goal later in the game, taking his scoresheet to four in the tournament.