News And Finally

Sunday 24 June 2018

Fans have nothing but respect for Lukaku after ‘admirable’ act of sportsmanship

The Belgian forward showed honesty when he convinced the referee to not give a penalty kick during the match against Tunisia.

(Tim Goode/EMPICS Sport)
(Tim Goode/EMPICS Sport)

By Press Association Reporters

Most strikers would jump at the opportunity of being awarded a penalty but not Romelu Lukaku.

The Belgian forward earned the respect of many fans after convincing referee Jair Marrufo to not give a penalty kick during the match against Tunisia.

The 25-year-old attempted to play through in the box but fell to the ground under a challenge from Tunisia’s goalkeeper Farouk Ben Mustapha.

But instead of appealing for a penalty, Lukaku raised his hand to make it clear that he hadn’t been fouled… earning heaps of praise on social media.

ipanews_46d43fe9-e8ad-43e0-b6ae-60c92b37fac1_embedded237159009
(Tim Goode/EMPICS Sport)

Although not everyone was convinced that the penalty would have been awarded.

The Manchester United forward was later rewarded for his honesty with another goal later in the game, taking his scoresheet to four in the tournament.

He is now level with Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo in the race for the Golden Boot.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News