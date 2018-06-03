News And Finally

Sunday 3 June 2018

Fans had mixed reactions to the early Scotland v Mexico kick-off

The friendly football match kept some people up way past their bedtime.

tHE GAME finished in a 1-0 defeat to Mexico (Eduardo Verdugo/AP)

By Isabel Togoh, Press Association

Scottish fans eager to catch the national football team play against Mexico had a mixed reaction to its kick-off time.

A six-hour time difference between the UK and Mexico City meant that fans had to wait until 1am on Sunday to watch the friendly match.

Some were accustomed to being up at that time, therefore the early hours start was not an issue.

In fact, for some it seemed to coincide rather conveniently with the end of a night out.

Others were simply there for a good time.

But for one user, the anguish and subsequent loss was too much to bear.

Sadly, the match did not end in glory, as it finished in a 1-0 defeat to Mexico.

The game at the Azteca stadium concluded Scotland’s mini tour around south America, which also saw the team lose 2-0 in their match against Peru on Wednesday.

Press Association

