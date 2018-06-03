Fans had mixed reactions to the early Scotland v Mexico kick-off
The friendly football match kept some people up way past their bedtime.
Scottish fans eager to catch the national football team play against Mexico had a mixed reaction to its kick-off time.
A six-hour time difference between the UK and Mexico City meant that fans had to wait until 1am on Sunday to watch the friendly match.
Wait til I tell Fiona we're watching the Scotland game at 1am, going to go down like a lead balloon 🌚— Rebecca Cochrane (@rebeccacaca94) June 2, 2018
Some were accustomed to being up at that time, therefore the early hours start was not an issue.
Scotland game starting at 1am seems to be an issue for a lot of people apart from the wrestling fans amongst us. #scomex— King Wrestling (@KingWrestling_) June 2, 2018
In fact, for some it seemed to coincide rather conveniently with the end of a night out.
Coming home blazing at 1am and the Scotland game is on pic.twitter.com/AkB0nN48I8— RPL (@Rikardinho76) June 3, 2018
Others were simply there for a good time.
Haven't bothered to watch a Scotland match in years but the sheer novelty of the 1am Saturday night kick-off has me sitting up for #MEXSCO.— Gary Panton (@GaryPanton) June 2, 2018
But for one user, the anguish and subsequent loss was too much to bear.
Staying up until 1am to watch Scotland and losing to Mexico after getting beat by Peru last week pic.twitter.com/jn0gPwgpKJ— Euan Cosh (@EuanCosh1) June 3, 2018
Sadly, the match did not end in glory, as it finished in a 1-0 defeat to Mexico.
Scottish national football commentary vs Mexico (in a friendly); "Could be worse...we could be getting beat by 3 or 4. You don't want to be getting a real do-in, cause that effects players confidence." Scotland's ever optimistic tongue— Nathan Sheach (@nathan_sheach) June 3, 2018
Actually felt heartened after Scotland’s second half in Mexico. Taking everything into consideration, thought it was creditable. We’ve been outclassed in two games but a makeshift, reduced squad has given everything. There are positives.— Derek McGregor (@McGregorDerek) June 3, 2018
Sweating buckets at 1am watching Mexico run rings around Scotland.— Vanguard Kerrs (@CooperEd_) June 3, 2018
Why do we do it to ourselves #ScotlandInMexico
The game at the Azteca stadium concluded Scotland’s mini tour around south America, which also saw the team lose 2-0 in their match against Peru on Wednesday.
