News And Finally

Thursday 28 December 2017

Fans are poking fun at the dramatic reason for this Scottish Premiership match’s postponement

“Swept away by nature.”

(Jeff Holmes/PA)
By Edd Dracott, Press Association

Hamilton’s home Ladbrokes Premiership game against Kilmarnock was ultimately postponed due to inclement weather, but one aspect of its explanation has drawn some laughs.

In a statement, the Accies announced: “The team staff felt it was playable underneath but it was simply a matter of clearing the overnight snow, and it had frozen overnight… however we have been ultimately swept away by nature and with the forecast to remain below freezing for the next few hours, it wasn’t assisting.”

Naturally, Hamilton’s eloquent explanation that they had been “swept away by nature” drew a little ridicule from fans.

Some thought it sounded familiar from somewhere.

Others pondered if it should be part of a wider philosophical discussion – chaired by a gorilla in a meme.

And finally, it awoke the inner poet in one creative character.

Moving.

Press Association

