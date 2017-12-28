Fans are poking fun at the dramatic reason for this Scottish Premiership match’s postponement

In a statement, the Accies announced: “The team staff felt it was playable underneath but it was simply a matter of clearing the overnight snow, and it had frozen overnight… however we have been ultimately swept away by nature and with the forecast to remain below freezing for the next few hours, it wasn’t assisting.”

I’ve just properly read the @acciesfc statement.



“Swept away by nature”



Oh Scottish football, never change.



SWEPT AWAY BY NATURE 😂 — L (@strengthtodream) December 28, 2017

Naturally, Hamilton’s eloquent explanation that they had been “swept away by nature” drew a little ridicule from fans.

Some thought it sounded familiar from somewhere.