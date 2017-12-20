Swansea have sacked managed Paul Clement with the club rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table – but fans reckon they know all too well who is going to replace him.

Swansea have sacked managed Paul Clement with the club rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table – but fans reckon they know all too well who is going to replace him.

Fans are convinced they know who will replace Paul Clement at Swansea

The 45-year-old leaves after a 3-1 defeat at Everton left them four points adrift from safety from relegation. So, fans believe there’s just one option when faced with a relegation battle.

That Swansea managerial selection in full. Balding man walks in, in tracksuit; stands before desk, hands behind back. "Lads, I'll be brief, give me the job." Walks out again. One hour later: 'Swansea City appoint Tony Pulis as manager'. — Dan Levene (@danlevene) December 20, 2017 Tony Pulis after finding out about Paul Clement’s sacking at Swansea pic.twitter.com/PAnKYaqKTL — Courtz (@OfficialCourtz) December 20, 2017 Swansea have lost all but two of their last 10 league games and have registered just 12 points from their opening 18 fixtures – and Pulis’ name isn’t a surprising one to come up, and “Pulis” quickly trended in the UK on Twitter after Clement’s sacking. Such was the discussion around him that he even started getting linked with other vacant jobs – such as that of MP Damian Green as he was asked to resign from his position as First Secretary of State by Prime Minister Theresa May.

Damien Green resigns. They could do worse than bring in Tony Pulis — Robert Rea (@robertrea) December 20, 2017 Pulis, 59, has never been relegated in a career spanning 25 years, so it’s clear why he’s built something of a reputation. However, despite ever being the safe pair of hands, not all Swansea fans are convinced.

PLEASE NOT PULIS

PLEASE NOT PULIS

PLEASE NOT PULIS

PLEASE NOT PULIS

PLEASE NOT PULIS

PLEASE NOT PULIS

PLEASE NOT PULIS

PLEASE NOT PULIS

PLEASE NOT PULIS pic.twitter.com/oH35rl0IVu — Paul Thomas #BackToJack (@NeathJack1) December 20, 2017 So why is this? Well, according to one it’s to do his style of play.

If I were a @SwansOfficial fan I’d rather go down with Clement than stay up watching a #Pulis team. If they hire him then they are unrecognizable from the team neutrals loved when they first came up #swans — Nathan Bowles (@NathanBowles04) December 20, 2017 However, there also appears to be some discomfort with the fact certain managers keep getting the jobs at Premier League clubs. In the past year there’s been a lot of chopping and changing as the same managers reappear in the Premier League but at different clubs.

For example Alan Pardew, now at West Brom and Sam Allardyce, now at Everton, have both spent time managing Crystal Palace since the start of last year, where fellow old face Roy Hodgson is now manager. Meanwhile David Moyes, formerly of Sunderland and Everton is now at West Ham, where both Allardyce and Pardew have also worked.

Tony Pulis to Swansea will complete the worst version of managerial musical chairs ever. — Natter Football (@NATTERFOOTBALL) December 20, 2017 While it’s giving some people a headache though, others think it’s the sign of an intriguing trend.

If Pulis is appointed, there is an interesting trend in the PL that it's become this big flashy ostentatious show, but the need to stay in it is thereby so great clubs feel they then have to go for doggedly proven manager types. — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) December 20, 2017

Press Association