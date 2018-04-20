Fans are admitting something embarrassing about Arsene Wenger and Arsenal

Twenty-two years is a long time to manage any football team, so long in fact that some fans think Wenger deserves a statue, or something even bigger, for his service to the club.

Give this man a statue. Prontoo pic.twitter.com/Y5BNOl56Fr — Paradox (@twistercanine) April 20, 2018

Petition to have an Arsene Wenger statue the size of the shard outside the northbank next season @Arsenal — Connor (@TikiTakaConnor) April 20, 2018

Could that “something even bigger” be a dedicated stand, as Manchester United did for Sir Alex Ferguson, or even the whole stadium?

Or Arsène Arena. Whatever. The point is name the stadium after him, make the greatest, biggest and shiniest statue ever for him. He deserves that. — Spanish Gooner #MerciArsène (@elspanishgooner) April 20, 2018

So, statue is a given. But is it going to be the Arsene Wenger stand or the Arsene Wenger stadium (in association with Emirates) — Jonny Singer (@Jonny_Singer) April 20, 2018

Whether it’s statue, stand or stadium, it seems the following joke carried a lot of truth. Arsenal… Arsene… the club’s already named after him, right?