Fans are absolutely loving this video comparing Roberto Firmino’s chip with Robbie Fowler’s

It was the spitting image of one of the club’s more famous Premier League goals, scored by Robbie Fowler against Manchester United during the 1995/96 season.

At least, that’s what some people think. Why not take a look for yourself?

#LFC déjà vu?



Robbie's classic chip at Old Trafford in 1995. 👌

Bobby's audacious finish against City in 2018. 😱 pic.twitter.com/ixQzk6mmci — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 17, 2018

Both goals came against Manchester opponents…