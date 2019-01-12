News And Finally

Saturday 12 January 2019

Fans amazed after Burnley win 2-1 despite having zero shots on target

The Clarets were the talk of Twitter after the unusual nature of their win.

Fulham’s Aleksandar Mitrovic reacts at the final whistle at Turf Moor (Dave Thompson/PA)
Fulham’s Aleksandar Mitrovic reacts at the final whistle at Turf Moor (Dave Thompson/PA)

By Max McLean, Press Association

Burnley’s 2-1 win over Fulham in the Premier League might not raise many eyebrows on first glance, but the fact the home side never had a shot on target certainly will.

Yes, the three points went to Sean Dyche’s team at Turf Moor, but they were somewhat fortunate to receive them.

Having gone 1-0 down early on to Andre Schurrle’s opener, the Clarets swiftly countered to go 2-1 up, but not by design it seems.

The goals went in courtesy of Fulham’s Joe Bryan and Denis Odoi, leaving the Cottagers 2-1 down at the break.

In the second half it would seem the home side recognised shots on target were unnecessary, holding out for a crucial 2-1 win in the relegation six-pointer.

While many will say the result is indicative of Burnley’s style, gritty and defensively sound, the result is also typical of how Fulham’s season is going – they have conceded more goals than any team in the division.

And while they will be delighted with the win, Burnley’s players might want to reflect on this fact.

You can’t expect the opposition to do the work for you every week, now.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News