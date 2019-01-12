Burnley’s 2-1 win over Fulham in the Premier League might not raise many eyebrows on first glance, but the fact the home side never had a shot on target certainly will.

Fans amazed after Burnley win 2-1 despite having zero shots on target

Full time: Burnley 2 Fulham 1 — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) January 12, 2019

Yes, the three points went to Sean Dyche’s team at Turf Moor, but they were somewhat fortunate to receive them.

Having gone 1-0 down early on to Andre Schurrle’s opener, the Clarets swiftly countered to go 2-1 up, but not by design it seems.

A quickfire turnaround here, as Burnley now lead. Hendrick has been the player involved in both, with deflections from Bryan and Odoi putting the Clarets ahead! A crazy few minutres, but who cares? 2-1 — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) January 12, 2019

The goals went in courtesy of Fulham’s Joe Bryan and Denis Odoi, leaving the Cottagers 2-1 down at the break.

Fulham have scored 3 in the first 25 minutes. Sadly for them 2 of them were in their own net. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) January 12, 2019

Burnley Football Club



Where the other team can score all the 3 goals and we’re still winning.



Never change — Liam (@OfficialVizeh) January 12, 2019

In the second half it would seem the home side recognised shots on target were unnecessary, holding out for a crucial 2-1 win in the relegation six-pointer.

Burnley had 0 shot on target for 90mins but scored 2 goals. Football; bloody hell. — TemilOluwa (@Temphiz) January 12, 2019

While many will say the result is indicative of Burnley’s style, gritty and defensively sound, the result is also typical of how Fulham’s season is going – they have conceded more goals than any team in the division.

Burnley - 0 shots on target, Burnley 2-1. How Fulham is that — Alex Scarsi (@Scarsi_) January 12, 2019

Fulham scoring 3 goals and being 2-1 down at Burnley the most Fulhamish thing potentially ever. — AF (@AdamFarquharson) January 12, 2019

And while they will be delighted with the win, Burnley’s players might want to reflect on this fact.

the fulham defence are now 5th on the leading goalscorers list for Burnley this season. — Michael Read (@michaelread1) January 12, 2019

You can’t expect the opposition to do the work for you every week, now.

Press Association