Fan proposes to girlfriend on pitch at Charlton’s Checkatrade Trophy match
The now bride-to-be thought she was taking a blind penalty.
As if the Checkatrade Trophy wasn’t magical enough, a couple got engaged on the pitch at Charlton’s game against AFC Wimbledon on Tuesday night.
The Addicks shared footage of the moment a Charlton fan, and the stadium announcer, tricked his wife-to-be into thinking she was taking a blind penalty – before getting down on one knee.
❤️ Half-time was a bit special at The Valley last night... especially for Charlton fan Keiron and @AFCWimbledon fan Lauren 💍 #cafc pic.twitter.com/IhEywvOVRP— Charlton Athletic FC (@CAFCofficial) September 5, 2018
The video shows Charlton fan Keiron proposing to Lauren – a Wimbledon fan.
As if the evening couldn’t have got any better for Lauren, it was her team which came out on top too, winning on penalties after the match finished 2-2.
The result at The Valley belies Wimbledon’s league standing – they are currently languishing in 20th in League One while Charlton sit 10th after six games.
Press Association