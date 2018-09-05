News And Finally

Wednesday 5 September 2018

Fan proposes to girlfriend on pitch at Charlton’s Checkatrade Trophy match

The now bride-to-be thought she was taking a blind penalty.

(Steven Paston/PA)
(Steven Paston/PA)

By Edd Dracott, Press Association

As if the Checkatrade Trophy wasn’t magical enough, a couple got engaged on the pitch at Charlton’s game against AFC Wimbledon on Tuesday night.

The Addicks shared footage of the moment a Charlton fan, and the stadium announcer, tricked his wife-to-be into thinking she was taking a blind penalty – before getting down on one knee.

The video shows Charlton fan Keiron proposing to Lauren – a Wimbledon fan.

As if the evening couldn’t have got any better for Lauren, it was her team which came out on top too, winning on penalties after the match finished 2-2.

The result at The Valley belies Wimbledon’s league standing – they are currently languishing in 20th in League One while Charlton sit 10th after six games.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News