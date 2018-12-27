Family astonished to find fox on top of microwave as they sit down for breakfast

A family were taken aback to find a fox curled up asleep on their microwave as they came downstairs for breakfast one morning.

Kim Fryer, from Mitcham in south London, explained that her daughter found the furry creature early in the morning on December 15 after it came through the cat flap.

She said: “My daughter found him at 7am and called up to me. I came down and spotted this little fox curled up on top of the microwave.

“I have five cats and a dog so obviously I have a cat flap. He must have crawled under the gate and through the cat flap. A couple of my plants were smashed and there was mud everywhere!

“She put the light on and one eye opened but he didn’t move. We could tell there was something wrong with him.”

(RSPCA)

An RSPCA inspector came to collect the fox, who was taken to the charity’s Putney Animal Hospital.

Vets checked over the animal, who was then released into the wild.

A hospital spokesman said: “He had got in through the cat flap and found a nice warm spot to sleep in.

“He was quite happy to be brought in to the hospital for a health check but was understandably not keen on being in a cage.

“Fortunately he was quite healthy with a beautiful fluffy coat, so after a thorough check over he was released back to the area he was found in by one of the hospital staff. Good luck Mr. Fox!”

Press Association