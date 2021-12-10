F1 driver buys rival temporary tattoo of himself for Secret Santa

McLaren driver Daniel Ricciardo was given a temporary tattoo representing one of his Formula One rivals as part of the paddock’s Secret Santa.

Alpine racer and two-time world drivers’ champion Fernando Alonso drew the Australian and initially appeared uncertain what to buy him.

However, Ricciardo seemed happy enough with his eventual gift, which brought smiles to the faces of the drivers and reporters alike.

“Fernando just got me for Secret Santa, and along with a nice bottle of red, he also got me some temporary Fernando tattoos!” said Ricciardo ahead of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

“I was going to flex but I don’t know what that would do to Fernando’s head.”

The two were spotted sharing a laugh about the present in a media area, with Ricciardo telling the Spaniard: “It’s beautiful, it’s really beautiful.”

Ricciardo goes into the final race of the season eighth in the championship, while Alonso is 10th.

Both are former team-mates of Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, the two drivers who will battle for the title at the Yas Marina Circuit.