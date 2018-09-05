Experience life inside Red Arrow cockpit as it completes ‘corkscrew’

The RAF’s Red Arrows are a marvel to watch from the ground, but what about the view from the cockpit?

The RAF’s Red Arrows are a marvel to watch from the ground, but what about the view from the cockpit?

The aerobatic team’s Twitter account has shared a dizzying video of exactly that perspective – but be warned, it’s probably best not to watch on a full stomach.

The Red Arrows’ stunning aerobatic displays have been pleasing audiences for more than 50 years, first performing in 1965 and since doing their thing thousands of times in 57 different countries.

A crack team of 11 pilots and many more support staff and engineers help to get the Red Arrows’ BAE Hawk in the air, which have been their aircraft of choice for almost 30 years.

Oh and in case you’d not had enough cockpit action, just wait, there’s more.

Join Red 9 in the cockpit as he flies through a pyramid created by Reds 1-5 in the Goose, during yesterday’s display at #Bournemouth. Spot @hmsdiamond below. #redarrows @RAFATRed9 @RoyalAirForce @BmthAirFest pic.twitter.com/aLAbs6qi5f — Red Arrows (@rafredarrows) August 31, 2018

What a way to make a living.

Press Association