News And Finally

Sunday 20 January 2019

Excuse me, are you Jan Siewert?

Sky Sports reporter thought he had tracked down German to the Huddersfield directors’ box.

General view outside Huddersfield’s John Smith’s Stadium (Richard Sellers/PA)
General view outside Huddersfield’s John Smith’s Stadium (Richard Sellers/PA)

By Press Association Sport staff

There was an awkward case of mistaken identity in the Huddersfield directors’ box on Sunday.

Borussia Dortmund reserve team coach Jan Siewert has been linked with the Terriers job, with Mark Hudson in interim charge for the Premier League game against Manchester City.

Sky Sports thought they had spotted the German – who succeeded Norwich boss Daniel Farke in charge of Dortmund’s second string, a post held before that by recently-departed Town boss David Wagner – in attendance at the match, but it turned out to be someone with a resemblance to Siewert instead.

Fortunately, the spectator – and Sky reporter Patrick Davison – saw the funny side.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News