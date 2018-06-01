News And Finally

Friday 1 June 2018

Everyone’s trying to work out how many keepy-ups Marcus Rashford just did

Very impressive stuff from the England forward.

England’s Marcus Rashford takes part in training – (Nick Potts/PA)
By Max McLean, Press Association

Keepy-ups won’t win England the World Cup, but if they did, Marcus Rashford would be player of the tournament.

The England forward was filmed walking along with a ball at his feet ahead of the Three Lions’ game against Nigeria, demonstrating the sort of close control that a player of Rashford’s quality needs.

See if you can count how many he completes…

After a few counting efforts, it looks as though Rashford completed 192 keepy-ups while alternating feet, but not everybody agrees.

Will those skills come in handy at the 2018 World Cup?

Press Association

