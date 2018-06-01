Everyone’s trying to work out how many keepy-ups Marcus Rashford just did
Very impressive stuff from the England forward.
Keepy-ups won’t win England the World Cup, but if they did, Marcus Rashford would be player of the tournament.
The England forward was filmed walking along with a ball at his feet ahead of the Three Lions’ game against Nigeria, demonstrating the sort of close control that a player of Rashford’s quality needs.
See if you can count how many he completes…
We wouldn't normally post a video this long, but... 😦 pic.twitter.com/bYyT2XyjCK— England (@England) June 1, 2018
After a few counting efforts, it looks as though Rashford completed 192 keepy-ups while alternating feet, but not everybody agrees.
181?— Tahaa Lokhandwala (@tahaa88) June 1, 2018
193. ⚽️ 🏃🏻♂️— Waleed Ahmad (@waleedmancunian) June 1, 2018
191— Per (@Arse0099) June 1, 2018
Will those skills come in handy at the 2018 World Cup?
