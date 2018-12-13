Everyone’s roasting a ‘strangely proportioned’ toy dinosaur and it’s hilarious

The internet can be a cruel place sometimes, but when it came to one unique-looking toy dinosaur the roasting was all in good spirits.

The toy in question was won by writer and illustrator Jonny Sun at a bowling alley, and to celebrate he asked his many Twitter followers to direct insults at his dinosaur.

please roast this extremely strangely proportioned leggy boi i won at the bowling alley, i love him pic.twitter.com/FxD8TMCpmB — jonny sun (@jonnysun) December 13, 2018

The internet did not need asking twice.

1. The thinker

me during the first week of the semester when the class is doing ice breakers and i’m trying to rehearse how to say my own name in my head — meghan (@meghan_jaya) December 13, 2018

2. Wordplay

Your boy look like a T-wrecked — Alex Baze (@bazecraze) December 13, 2018

3. He protecc, he attac

He protecc

He attac

But most important

Is that his neck or his back — Sarah Kay (@kaysarahsera) December 13, 2018

4. Fashion faux pas

when the jumpsuit is cute but the sleeves are too small — 𝚔𝚛𝚒𝚡 (@krix) December 13, 2018

5. Pool problems

when u walk out of the pool but the air is cold — kelly (@cheleancr) December 13, 2018

6. Gymnosaurus

I think it’s a normal dinosaur that never skips trap day at the gym — Noël (@npagl) December 13, 2018

7. Lemon

I like this lemon and I hope he prospers — Rui Zhong 钟瑞 (@rzhongnotes) December 13, 2018

8. Dinner time

w a little ketchup smudge — W▵TSKY (@gwatsky) December 13, 2018

9. Poulet vous?

Jonny why did they give you a plucked chicken at the bowling alley — Richard Griggs (@LilRichie23) December 13, 2018

Non.

