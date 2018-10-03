News And Finally

Wednesday 3 October 2018

Everyone’s making UB40 jokes thanks to a story about Brett Kavanaugh

It’s all because of an alleged fight with a man who resembled Ali Campbell.

People have shared their own stories about UB40 (Yui Mok/PA)

In the midst of Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the US Supreme Court a story appeared in an American newspaper alleging the judge got into a bar fight back in the 80s over West Midlands reggae outfit UB40.

According to a report in the New York Times, the fight began when, after going to see a UB40 concert in 1985, Kavanaugh and his friends mistook a man in a Connecticut bar for the band’s lead singer, Ali Campbell.

The report was a bizarre twist in Kavanaugh’s continuing attempts to make it to the Supreme Court, and provided a rare opportunity for some levity to those following the story.

Many weighed in with variations on what was perhaps the obvious gag given Kavanaugh’s stated taste for beer.

Others took a slightly different approach.

There were definite differences in people’s reaction to the story depending on their age.

People shared their own stories about UB40.

Others took the opportunity to share deeply held opinions about the band.

And if this whole thing has made you want to listen to Red Red Wine, here you go.

The report came after Kavanaugh faced questions about his past drinking in a Senate hearing into allegations he sexually assaulted Christine Blasey Ford in 1982.

Kavanaugh denies the allegation.

