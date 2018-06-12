News And Finally

Tuesday 12 June 2018

Everyone’s loving this incredible moment of sportsmanship in a high school game

The moment between two friends on opposing teams has gone viral.

‘Our friendship is more important than just the silly outcome of a game’ (ctneuman/Getty)
By Alistair Mason, Press Association

It’s perhaps one of the greatest acts of sportsmanship possible: in your moment of greatest triumph, to take time out to commiserate with your opponent.

And there was a particularly impressive example during a high school baseball section championship game in Minnesota.

The key players, according to local news outlet bringmethenews.com, were pitcher Ty Koehn of Mounds View and batter Jack Kocon of Totino-Grace.

As he got the final out of the game to send his side to the state championship at the expense of the top seeds, Koehn didn’t initially join in with his teammates’ celebrations, instead embracing the batter he just struck out.

And it turns out the pair are more than just opponents: Koehn revealed the pair were close friends who used to play on the same little league team.

“I knew I had to say something,” he told bringmethenews.com. “Our friendship is more important than just the silly outcome of a game.

“I had to make sure he knew that before we celebrated.”

Twitter users loved watching Koehn’s act of sportsmanship.

