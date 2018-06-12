Everyone’s loving this incredible moment of sportsmanship in a high school game

And there was a particularly impressive example during a high school baseball section championship game in Minnesota.

When consoling a childhood friend is a little more important than immediately celebrating a trip to the state championship.



(via @bringmethenews) pic.twitter.com/BSlbXMKrC2 — Cut4 (@Cut4) June 11, 2018

The key players, according to local news outlet bringmethenews.com, were pitcher Ty Koehn of Mounds View and batter Jack Kocon of Totino-Grace.

As he got the final out of the game to send his side to the state championship at the expense of the top seeds, Koehn didn’t initially join in with his teammates’ celebrations, instead embracing the batter he just struck out.