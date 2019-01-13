Everyone’s loving the effort this cricket fan made to make a catch

A cricket fan in Australia has earned all the plaudits despite failing to secure a catch in the crowd.

Brisbane Heat were in the middle of setting a total in their Big Bash League match against the Melbourne Renegades when Chris Lynn launched a six into the stands.

And while most of the crowd admired the shot as it sailed into a covered section of seating, one fan saw his chance for glory.

This would've been the greatest catch in sporting history 😂😂



He didn't get the catch, but he gets a Bucket Moment! #BBL08 pic.twitter.com/03o3HBlxDU — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 13, 2019

“Jeez, he wanted it,” one commentator remarked.

Meanwhile social media users were inspired by the effort the fan put into his attempt.

I need this lads energy for the whole of 2019 — 👑Sam (@SamWH43) January 13, 2019

Did all the work... — Josh. (@Crouchy35) January 13, 2019

And he even received praise from Cricket Australia’s digital content team.

Had he caught it, he might well have found himself in the next Australia Test side.

Press Association