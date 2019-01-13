Everyone’s loving the effort this cricket fan made to make a catch
He fell short in the end, quite literally.
A cricket fan in Australia has earned all the plaudits despite failing to secure a catch in the crowd.
Brisbane Heat were in the middle of setting a total in their Big Bash League match against the Melbourne Renegades when Chris Lynn launched a six into the stands.
And while most of the crowd admired the shot as it sailed into a covered section of seating, one fan saw his chance for glory.
This would've been the greatest catch in sporting history 😂😂— KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 13, 2019
He didn't get the catch, but he gets a Bucket Moment! #BBL08 pic.twitter.com/03o3HBlxDU
“Jeez, he wanted it,” one commentator remarked.
Meanwhile social media users were inspired by the effort the fan put into his attempt.
I need this lads energy for the whole of 2019— 👑Sam (@SamWH43) January 13, 2019
Did all the work...— Josh. (@Crouchy35) January 13, 2019
And he even received praise from Cricket Australia’s digital content team.
10/10 for commitment! #BBL08 https://t.co/T6PlJa32BN— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 13, 2019
Had he caught it, he might well have found himself in the next Australia Test side.
Press Association