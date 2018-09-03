A stunning volley from Fabio Quagliarella has set the bar for goal of the 2018/19 season in a Serie A game between Sampdoria and Napoli.

Everyone’s going wild for Fabio Quagliarella’s physics-defying wonder goal

Sampdoria found themselves 2-0 up in only their second league game of the season, and it was Quagliarella who put the icing on the cake with the most sumptuous third goal you could hope to see.

Oh my! Fabio Quagliarella delivers goal of the year candidate as Sampdoria shock Napoli in Serie A. pic.twitter.com/ZjcOZGsl0b — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) September 2, 2018

Not so much as a hint of a celebration. Now that’s cool.

75: OH. MY. GOD. Quagliarella what HAVE you done?! An absolutely sublime back-heel volley puts the Doria 3-0 up!!! #SampNapoli — Sampdoria English (@sampdoria_en) September 2, 2018

The 35-year-old’s goal sealed a 3-0 win against his hometown club, with Gregoire Defrel netting the first two.

There was no doubting which goal commanded the most attention however.

It will be a long time before you see a more beautiful goal than the one Quagliarella just scored against his beloved Napoli. 3-0 to Sampdoria — Mina Rzouki (@Minarzouki) September 2, 2018

Goal of the season by Fabio Quagliarella. Hands down. Don’t need to see anything else the rest of the campaign. — Matthew Santangelo (@Matt_Santangelo) September 2, 2018

Although not everyone gave the finish the description it deserved.

Some goals are hard to take.

