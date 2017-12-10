All eyes were on Romelu Lukaku as the teams for the Manchester derby were announced, with the Belgian striker’s “big-game mentality” repeatedly questioned during his time in the Premier League.

Everyone made the same joke about Romelu Lukaku following his performance against Manchester City

Zlatan Ibrahimovic was back in contention and fans wondered whether Jose Mourinho would opt to start the big Swede, but after getting the nod Lukaku failed to impress.

The 24-year-old had a hand in both of Manchester City’s goals, leaving an easy opportunity for anyone who wanted to make a joke at the striker’s expense. Who says Lukaku doesn't show up in big games? That's two assists now. — Tim Bolton (@timbolton1) December 10, 2017 Lukaku failed to defend the corner from which City’s first goal came while his role in their winner was even bigger – hitting his clearance against a City player and watching Nicolas Otamendi convert from the deflection.

While there were variations on the comments people were making… “I layeth a table down, for my enemies” - Lukaku 4:25 — Wọlé II (@Kingwole) December 10, 2017 Romelu Lukaku has actually just upgraded from disappearing in big games now he's actually providing assists for the opposition. I'm screaming 😂 — Mod (@HazardChaos) December 10, 2017 Lukaku most creative Belgian in the league. — Jack Sama (@StigEzeh) December 10, 2017 There weren’t many.

Lukaku proving he is a big game player with two assists 😂😂 — Premier League Bible (@PremBible) December 10, 2017 Romelu Lukaku takes a lot of digs about not showing up in big games but he's been outstanding for Man City today. — Tom Todhunter (@tdhntr) December 10, 2017 When someone says ‘Lukaku doesn’t do anything in big games’ pic.twitter.com/0CtEwsvJrZ — CarefreeDaily FC (@CarefreeDailyFC) December 10, 2017 Lukaku has got eight Premier League goals so far this season but only one of those has come since September. Some fans are now losing patience. Mkhitaryan was killed and eaten for less than what Lukaku has done today — BURNS (@TheSteveBurnio) December 10, 2017 Got some stick for defending Lukaku on the podcast. Thought he was good against Watford and Arsenal and was delighted he scored midweek. He's been terrible today :( — Paul (@UtdRantcast) December 10, 2017 Lukaku needs to go to where Mkhi is, I’ve had enough. — ~ (@AuntyMabz) December 10, 2017 The former Everton man’s big chance came late in the game but from a few yards out he could only hit the ball at Ederson.

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson, left, stops a shot from Manchester United's Romelu Lukaku Lukaku trying to score a goal pic.twitter.com/I2iU9pau2N — WOKEN Niall (@Sanogology) December 10, 2017 I’ve defended him alot but Romelu Lukaku’s performance today is inexcusable. Horrific defending for both goals and simply has to bury the chance against Ederson. Fine margians in which titles are won and lost. — Harry (@Bruxinho33) December 10, 2017 Lukaku’s just put the cherry ontop of the WOAT striker performance in English football history — Steelo (@CoutskilI) December 10, 2017 Man said Lukaku plays like he’s wearing jeans — Edwin (@edwin_afc) December 10, 2017 It meant the game finished 2-1 to City and they stretched their winning streak to 14 games – the joint-longest such streak in English top division history along with Arsenal’s between February and August 2002. They do get a record all of their own, though.

14 – Man City have won their last 14 league games in a row – the most by a team in a single English top-flight season. Momentum. pic.twitter.com/082h7oDeuI — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 10, 2017 As if the loss wasn’t already bad enough for Jose Mourinho, it marked his ninth defeat against Pep Guardiola. More than against anyone else.

He’ll be hoping he won’t be watching Guardiola lift the trophy at the end of the season, but with City 11 points ahead of United now it’s looking increasingly likely.

Press Association