Everyone made a weird noise after seeing Kylian Mbappe’s incredibly skilled pass

Probably the best pass you’ll see at the 2018 World Cup.

France’s Kylian Mbappe controls the football during a game against Belgium at the 2018 World Cup (David Vincent/AP)
By Max McLean, Press Association

France’s Kylian Mbappe has been one of the breakout stars of the 2018 World Cup in Russia, but it seems nobody was prepared for the skill he unleashed against Belgium.

The semi-final between the two European sides was given blockbuster status, and with France 1-0 up the 19-year-old Mbappe – who spent last season on loan at Paris St-Germain – showed everyone why, rolling the ball behind himself before flicking it through to Olivier Giroud for a chance on goal.

The through ball had people making involuntarily noises all over the country, and rightly so.

Even seasoned pundit and decorated professional Gary Neville couldn’t make sense of it.

A gasp, splutter or yelp were all acceptable responses, despite the fact Giroud’s shot on goal was blocked.

Anyone looking to buy the Frenchman this summer might have to add £10 million to their bid after that ball.

At which club will he be producing gasps next season?

