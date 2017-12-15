Everyone is very confused after ‘youthquake’ was named Oxford Dictionaries’ word of the year

Independent.ie

Youthquake has been named 2017’s word of the year. Don’t worry if you’ve never heard or read the word before, you are not alone.

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/everyone-is-very-confused-after-youthquake-was-named-oxford-dictionaries-word-of-the-year-36411622.html

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/article36411613.ece/28978/AUTOCROP/h342/ipanews_3114489a-aac3-4b09-95af-6894ddbe1656_1