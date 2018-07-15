Home Secretary Sajid Javid prompted thousands of responses on Twitter when he appeared to post a pocket tweet to his followers.

Everyone is finishing Sajid Javid’s ‘pocket tweeted’ post on Twitter for him

I — Sajid Javid (@sajidjavid) July 15, 2018

The tweet simply read: “I” and 14 minutes later Javid followed up by claiming the post was a pocket tweet – a tweet sent in error.

... pocket tweeted. 😏 — Sajid Javid (@sajidjavid) July 15, 2018

It was a smooth save, but that didn’t stop others on Twitter finishing Javid’s tweet for him.

think therefore I am — Tory Fibs (@ToryFibs) July 15, 2018

Song lyrics were popular…

want to break free — TinaTeapot (@TinaTeapot27) July 15, 2018

Like to move it move it — R_a_i_c_h_i (@R_a_i_c_h_i_) July 15, 2018

am the one and only — Michael Rice (@michaelrice96) July 15, 2018

… as were film quotes.

'm Spartacus — Lola L.O.L.A Lola la la la la Lola ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@yicker) July 15, 2018

No, I’m Spartacus 😉 — Elaine Vaughan (@ElaineVaughan1) July 15, 2018

Advert slogans were even thrown into the mix at one point.

.... Can't believe it's not butter? — bobfrost (@bobfrost) July 15, 2018

And general merriment was had by most thanks to the tweet.

Cracking Ali G impression. — Carl James (@carldjames) July 15, 2018

But despite the replies, Javid still has a way to go before his tweeting prompts a day to be named after him, something former Cabinet minister Ed Balls experienced when posting a tweet in error back in 2011.

Ed Balls — Ed Balls (@edballs) April 28, 2011

Ed Balls.

Press Association