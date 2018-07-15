Everyone is finishing Sajid Javid’s ‘pocket tweeted’ post on Twitter for him
The Home Secretary had his very own Ed Balls moment on the social media website.
Home Secretary Sajid Javid prompted thousands of responses on Twitter when he appeared to post a pocket tweet to his followers.
I— Sajid Javid (@sajidjavid) July 15, 2018
The tweet simply read: “I” and 14 minutes later Javid followed up by claiming the post was a pocket tweet – a tweet sent in error.
... pocket tweeted. 😏— Sajid Javid (@sajidjavid) July 15, 2018
It was a smooth save, but that didn’t stop others on Twitter finishing Javid’s tweet for him.
think therefore I am— Tory Fibs (@ToryFibs) July 15, 2018
Song lyrics were popular…
want to break free— TinaTeapot (@TinaTeapot27) July 15, 2018
Like to move it move it— R_a_i_c_h_i (@R_a_i_c_h_i_) July 15, 2018
am the one and only— Michael Rice (@michaelrice96) July 15, 2018
… as were film quotes.
'm Spartacus— Lola L.O.L.A Lola la la la la Lola ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@yicker) July 15, 2018
No, I’m Spartacus 😉— Elaine Vaughan (@ElaineVaughan1) July 15, 2018
Advert slogans were even thrown into the mix at one point.
.... Can't believe it's not butter?— bobfrost (@bobfrost) July 15, 2018
And general merriment was had by most thanks to the tweet.
Cracking Ali G impression.— Carl James (@carldjames) July 15, 2018
But despite the replies, Javid still has a way to go before his tweeting prompts a day to be named after him, something former Cabinet minister Ed Balls experienced when posting a tweet in error back in 2011.
Ed Balls— Ed Balls (@edballs) April 28, 2011
Ed Balls.
Press Association