Tuesday 20 February 2018

Everyone enjoyed Canada and Germany’s wholesome shared gold in the two-man bobsleigh

Smiles all round, by the look of it.

Germany and Canada share the gold medal in the two-man bobsled event at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang
By Max McLean, Press Association

Both teams claimed the gold after recording exactly the same combined time from four runs, at three minutes and 16.86 seconds.

Justin Kripps and Alexander Kopacz of Canada and Francesco Friedrich and Thorsten Margis of Germany shared first place on the podium.

Just look at those scenes: “Nobody loses!”

At the Alpensia Sliding Centre the Canadian sled led by 0.01 seconds approaching the final two hairpin bends, but the result was a first shared gold in this event since Nagano 1998.

The teams both expressed their happiness to have shared the gold, and it showed on the podium.

Social media users were cheered by the wholesome nature of the shared win.

Can’t everybody just go home with a gold? *Wipes tears from eyes*

Sharing is caring, everyone.

