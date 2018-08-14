News And Finally

Tuesday 14 August 2018

Everton star Richarlison meets fan after injury at Molineux

Neil Harrison was left with a dislocated elbow after celebrating in the away end.

Richarlison has made a positive first impression at Everton (Dave Thompson/PA)

By Rory Dollard, Press Association Sport

Richarlison has continued making friends at Everton, following up his goalscoring debut by meeting a fan who was injured in the celebrations.

The Brazilian arrived at Goodison Park this summer in an eyebrow-raising £40million deal from Watford and hit the ground running with a brace against Wolves on Saturday.

Toffees fans would have been delighted by his instant impact in the Premier League opener but one, Neil Harrison, was left with a dislocated elbow after celebrating at Molineux.

Everton welcomed their stricken supporter to meet Richarlison, who presented him with a shirt and signed his plaster cast with a good luck message.

Harrison posted a picture of the pair at Everton’s training ground on his Twitter account, declaring the playmaker was “worth every single penny”.

