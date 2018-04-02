Ever wondered what a snake drinking water looks like?

If the answer is no, your long wait is at an end. Behold a slithering reptile taking on some refreshment.

if u ever wondered what a snake looks like drinking water here is my hognose celia havin a sip pic.twitter.com/CXNCtbFjSw — Taylor Nicole Dean (@taylorndean) March 29, 2018

That’s YouTuber Taylor Nicole Dean’s pet hognose taking on some fluids. You can see its little cheeks bulge as it swallows.

It’s a sight you may not have seen before as snakes vary greatly in how often they drink.