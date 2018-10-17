As the baseball season enters the business end, every play becomes more important, and those crazy catches you see in the regular season become all the sweeter.

Even Tony Kemp’s teammate couldn’t believe he made this catch at the baseball

That was certainly the case for Tony Kemp of the Houston Astros when the outfielder/second baseman made one of the grabs of the season against the Boston Red Sox.

In Game Three of the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park, Boston’s Steve Pearce hit a fly ball towards the wall, and despite his height (5ft 6ins) the Astro made the grab.

“Oh my goodness, he caught it! He caught it!” roared the commentator. “Tony Kemp makes a miraculous play, the Red Sox think it hit the wall first.

“He got it, that’s a catch, what a play.”

The catch had Mookie Betts and Justin Verlander jaws agape at the inning-ending play.

And while Boston went on to win 8-2 and take a 2-1 series lead, this picture will remain.

Catches don’t always win matches, but they look cool nonetheless.

Press Association