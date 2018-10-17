Even Tony Kemp’s teammate couldn’t believe he made this catch at the baseball
Going, going… grabbed!
As the baseball season enters the business end, every play becomes more important, and those crazy catches you see in the regular season become all the sweeter.
That was certainly the case for Tony Kemp of the Houston Astros when the outfielder/second baseman made one of the grabs of the season against the Boston Red Sox.
In Game Three of the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park, Boston’s Steve Pearce hit a fly ball towards the wall, and despite his height (5ft 6ins) the Astro made the grab.
.@tonykemp’s got ups. #ALCS pic.twitter.com/fW9IplioSJ— MLB (@MLB) October 16, 2018
“Oh my goodness, he caught it! He caught it!” roared the commentator. “Tony Kemp makes a miraculous play, the Red Sox think it hit the wall first.
“He got it, that’s a catch, what a play.”
The catch had Mookie Betts and Justin Verlander jaws agape at the inning-ending play.
And while Boston went on to win 8-2 and take a 2-1 series lead, this picture will remain.
Vertical. #ALCS pic.twitter.com/EwYlocNZ65— MLB (@MLB) October 16, 2018
Catches don’t always win matches, but they look cool nonetheless.
Press Association