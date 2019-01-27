Even Mick Foley loves Billy Sharp’s Mr Socko goal celebration

If you’re not a wrestling fan, Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp’s goal celebration against Norwich may have been completely bewildering.

If you’re not a wrestling fan, Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp’s goal celebration against Norwich may have been completely bewildering.

Sharp scored both of United’s goals as the Blades earned a 2-2 draw at their promotion rivals on Saturday.

And he celebrated by whipping out a sock with a face on it, putting it over his hand and pushing it in the face of teammate George Baldock.

That was a tribute to wrestler Mick Foley, who used a sock puppet called Mr Socko to help apply his trademark Mandible Claw finishing move when he competed under the name Mankind.

It was perhaps a nod to WWE Royal Rumble which takes place on Sunday.

Is it too late to enter tonight’s Royal Rumble @WWE? 🧦



We know someone who’s looking to enter 👀#SUFC pic.twitter.com/NkC9Qm7Fi7 — Sheffield United (@SUFC_tweets) January 27, 2019

The celebration was quickly picked up by Foley himself, who described it as “tremendous” before pronouncing Sharp his favourite footballer of all time.

THANK YOU @billysharp10 for single-handedly getting this broken down dude trending! You just passed those @NYCosmos greats of my youth - Beckenbauer, Tueart...even PELE as my FAVORITE FOOTBALLER EVER! @SoccerAM pic.twitter.com/dZE9hMf3D4 — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) January 27, 2019

Inspiration @RealMickFoley Thankyou for the sock 🧦🧦🧦 — billy sharp (@billysharp10) January 26, 2019

Keep an eye out for the world’s newest and most enthusiastic Blade, Mick Foley, at Bramall Lane some time soon.

And who knows – perhaps a cameo from Sharp at Royal Rumble?

Press Association