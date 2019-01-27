Even Mick Foley loves Billy Sharp’s Mr Socko goal celebration
Could Sharp be poised for a cameo at Royal Rumble?
If you’re not a wrestling fan, Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp’s goal celebration against Norwich may have been completely bewildering.
Sharp scored both of United’s goals as the Blades earned a 2-2 draw at their promotion rivals on Saturday.
And he celebrated by whipping out a sock with a face on it, putting it over his hand and pushing it in the face of teammate George Baldock.
🧦 @WWE fans will enjoy this celebration from @SUFC_tweets striker Billy Sharp! pic.twitter.com/oXgSWhOcSc— EFL (@EFL) January 27, 2019
That was a tribute to wrestler Mick Foley, who used a sock puppet called Mr Socko to help apply his trademark Mandible Claw finishing move when he competed under the name Mankind.
It was perhaps a nod to WWE Royal Rumble which takes place on Sunday.
Is it too late to enter tonight’s Royal Rumble @WWE? 🧦— Sheffield United (@SUFC_tweets) January 27, 2019
We know someone who’s looking to enter 👀#SUFC pic.twitter.com/NkC9Qm7Fi7
The celebration was quickly picked up by Foley himself, who described it as “tremendous” before pronouncing Sharp his favourite footballer of all time.
THANK YOU @billysharp10 for single-handedly getting this broken down dude trending! You just passed those @NYCosmos greats of my youth - Beckenbauer, Tueart...even PELE as my FAVORITE FOOTBALLER EVER! @SoccerAM pic.twitter.com/dZE9hMf3D4— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) January 27, 2019
Inspiration @RealMickFoley Thankyou for the sock 🧦🧦🧦— billy sharp (@billysharp10) January 26, 2019
Keep an eye out for the world’s newest and most enthusiastic Blade, Mick Foley, at Bramall Lane some time soon.
And who knows – perhaps a cameo from Sharp at Royal Rumble?
Mankind & Billy Sharp 👀🧦— Sheffield United (@SUFC_tweets) January 27, 2019
New tag team @WWEUK?#SUFC https://t.co/drVelhcM2f
Press Association