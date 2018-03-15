Even Arsenal’s fans didn’t think they deserved a penalty against AC Milan

Welbeck went down under what could politely be described as contact by Ricardo Rodriguez, allowing him to score from the spot and respond to Hakan Calhanoglu’s opener for Milan.

Those watching were quick to call it a dive, including Gary Lineker and former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson.

Danny Fellbeck. Blatant dive. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) March 15, 2018

Oh Danny. I score it a 10 😂 pic.twitter.com/AucqTIUAjZ — Paul Robinson (@GKPaulRobinson) March 15, 2018

Arsenal clearly felt the need to get their man some back-up and ran a quick Twitter poll to get people on side.