Thursday 15 March 2018

Even Arsenal’s fans didn’t think they deserved a penalty against AC Milan

England striker appeared to go over a little easily.

Arsenal’s Danny Welbeck appeals for a penalty
By Press Association Sport Staff

They may not have been complaining as Danny Welbeck converted from the spot, but Arsenal’s fans did not think the striker deserved the penalty he won against AC Milan.

Welbeck went down under what could politely be described as contact by Ricardo Rodriguez, allowing him to score from the spot and respond to Hakan Calhanoglu’s opener for Milan.

Those watching were quick to call it a dive, including Gary Lineker and former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson.

Arsenal clearly felt the need to get their man some back-up and ran a quick Twitter poll to get people on side.

It did not quite go according to plan.

Still, at least AC Milan boss Gennaro Gattuso was calm about it all…

