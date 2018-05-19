Even a slightly excited horse couldn’t steal the show at the royal wedding

But the grey horse at the front of the procession did draw attention just like Katy Perry’s Left Shark.

Crowds watch the royal procession (Yui Mok/PA)

As the grey pranced slightly off-kilter, there was a lot of respect for the rider, who managed to keep the horse in check.

So much respect for the guy riding that horse that is freaking the freak out on the Long Walk #royalwedding — abby chicken (@baby_chicane) May 19, 2018

The most patient person award goes to the man riding that horse. #RoyalWedding — David Townsend (@wanted797) May 19, 2018

Hats off to the ones in charge of the horses!! Tough job for some of them!

And of course the Police and guards keeping everyone safe.

#RoyalWedding — Chloe 💥 (@chloem86) May 19, 2018

Others declared it to be their spirit animal for wanting its moment in the spotlight.