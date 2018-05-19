News And Finally

Saturday 19 May 2018

Even a slightly excited horse couldn’t steal the show at the royal wedding

It did add an extra element to the procession, however.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ride in an Ascot Landau along the Long Walk after their wedding in St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle (Yui Mok/PA)
By Nicola Irwin, Press Association

Not even an excitable horse could steal the show from the new Duke and Duchess of Sussex as they rode in an open carriage down Windsor’s Long Walk.

But the grey horse at the front of the procession did draw attention just like Katy Perry’s Left Shark.

Crowds watch the royal procession (Yui Mok/PA)

As the grey pranced slightly off-kilter, there was a lot of respect for the rider, who managed to keep the horse in check.

Others declared it to be their spirit animal for wanting its moment in the spotlight.

The horse was not pulling the carriage of newlyweds Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, but riding a few paces ahead.

It managed to get close to a police officer who was overlooking crowds, but the bobby stayed on their feet.

Obviously, the stars of the show…

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (Aaron Chown/PA)

