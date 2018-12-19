Escaped prisoner recaptured after being found in hot tub wearing prison gear

An escaped inmate is back in custody after being found soaking in a hot tub at an old people’s centre, still wearing her yellow prison outfit.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office in Ohio said the 34-year-old woman fled after being brought in on drug-possession charges on Tuesday.

She was captured by the sheriff and the local police chief several hours later when a caller reported the woman sitting in the hot tub at a senior community’s activity centre in Waverly.

Authorities have not explained how or why the woman ended up there.

The sheriff’s office said the woman is being charged with felony escape in addition to the initial charges for alleged heroin possession.

Press Association