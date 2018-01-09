Eric Lichaj gets his dog and names him Gunner after FA Cup heroics

And the American has named his new pet Gunner after he scored twice to help Forest to a 4-2 win and knock holders Arsenal out of the FA Cup at the City Ground on Sunday.

Wanted to show everyone the newest member of the Lichaj family.... Gunner. Thank you everyone for for pushing @KatPerko in the right direction! #erichasadog pic.twitter.com/SoTKiYiVMR — Eric Lichaj (@EricLichaj) January 9, 2018

He told BT Sport after the third-round tie his wife Kathryn had promised him a dog if he scored a hat-trick this season.

He tweeted on Monday, asking “anyone who is bored” to send “dog pics, memes, gifs to @KatPerko” – his wife’s Twitter handle – and plenty of users joined in using the hashtag #GetEricADog.