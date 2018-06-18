Eric Cantona mocks Neymar’s new haircut in Instagram post
The Brazilian has an interesting new look.
Neymar’s new bleach blond haircut has been mocked by Eric Cantona wearing spaghetti on his head.
Brazil forward Neymar sported his latest look during a match for the first time in Sunday evening’s World Cup draw with Switzerland in Rostov-on-Don.
Manchester United great Cantona quickly seized the opportunity to poke fun at the Paris St Germain player, recreating the style by placing some curly pasta on his head.
Frenchman Cantona, who has moved into acting since retiring from football in 1997, posted the image on Instagram, along with the caption ‘Neymar style…spaghetti al dente!’.
The picture quickly gained popularity with almost 42,000 social media users liking it within two hours of it being uploaded.
Press Association