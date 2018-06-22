Dogs have been enjoying an extra special day with their owners thanks to the annual Take Your Dog To Work Day.

Dogs have been enjoying an extra special day with their owners thanks to the annual Take Your Dog To Work Day.

Enjoy the brilliant pictures from Take Your Dog To Work Day

And for anyone not getting to fuss about a four-legged addition to their workplace, social media is awash with pictures.

Have you guys met Nugget yet? Our Fearless Femme! She wants to help me with social media today! #BringYourDogToWork #TakeYourDogToWork pic.twitter.com/fnZa9ri7UG — Fearless Femme (@FearlessFemme) June 22, 2018 Fearless Femme’s digital media officer Josie Deacon, partially seen in the picture, explained: “Nugget supports her co-workers in the office by lowering their cortisol at deadline time and upping their oxytocin throughout the month, through chilled-out bonding cuddles and generally being cute and cuddly.” Twitter user @boogaleebear snapped a pic of 12-year-old Sraotha, who enjoyed a train journey to join her humans at a police station. It was then shared by @LPValentine on Twitter.

Newest direct entry detective. Has a nose for trouble and a degree in cuteness. #takeyourdogtowork pic.twitter.com/52cCI8aTx9 — Reid of Leman St (@LPValentine) June 22, 2018 In Cirencester, a lurcher named Tigger joined his owner/boss Ben. Tigger the flatulent lurcher joining Boss Ben at work at his office outside #Cirencester #TakeYourDogToWork 😷 pic.twitter.com/cEPbLGLko8 — Anna King (@annakingradio) June 22, 2018 The picture was shared by Anna King from BBC Radio Gloucestershire’s Anna King Show.

I’m a big supporter of #TakeYourDogToWorkDay - so long as you work at a rubbish dump. Or on the moon. — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) June 22, 2018 Miaow!

Press Association