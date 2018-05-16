After Gareth Southgate’s England squad for Russia was announced, those who had never played at the tournament celebrated with pictures from a time when World Cup selection was merely a glint in their eye.

England’s World Cup debutants go nostalgic with their Twitter pictures

Joe Hart and Jack Wilshere were two of those who missed out on a place in the 23-man squad, which is the third youngest to represent England at a World Cup.

At just 19 years of age, Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold is one of those bringing the average age down. Dreamt of going to a World Cup since I was a kid. Today that dream come true, an honour to represent the 3 Lions this summer! 🦁 @England pic.twitter.com/e6c8agtVar — Trent Arnold (@trentaa98) May 16, 2018 Meanwhile, Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard opted for an even older picture of himself wearing an England top.

Dreams Come True And Hard Work Pays Off. Now Lets Geddit 💪🏾#WorldCupBound 🦁🦁🦁 #Lingland #JLingz pic.twitter.com/KsEcgTeoOQ — Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) May 16, 2018 But nobody had Ashley Young beaten for nostalgia, the United player tweeting this 1990’s picture of himself in an old Umbro shirt, complete with shorts and socks. Maybe this picture said I was gonna live my dream and go to a World Cup... dreams do come true 👀😊🤘🏾🦁 pic.twitter.com/kSM8VORdp0 — Ashley Young (@youngy18) May 16, 2018 For some players, like 22-year-old Dele Alli, the old pictures of them playing for England’s youth teams aren’t really that old at all, but must seem a lifetime ago.

It's an honour to be named in the England squad for the World Cup. It's a dream come true! Get me to Russia!! 🦁⚽️ #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/D8EjN8z5EI — Dele (@dele_official) May 16, 2018 And while Leicester defender Harry Maguire didn’t feel like delving too far into the past to find a picture… 2 years ago watching @England in France with my mates. Now on the plane to Russia. How things have changed. #AlwaysBelieve 🦁🦁🦁🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇷🇺 pic.twitter.com/k3i7lpgRG8 — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) May 16, 2018 … fortunately Sheffield United were on hand to help out.

