Wednesday 16 May 2018

England’s World Cup debutants go nostalgic with their Twitter pictures

Some went a little further back in time than others.

By Max McLean, Press Association

After Gareth Southgate’s England squad for Russia was announced, those who had never played at the tournament celebrated with pictures from a time when World Cup selection was merely a glint in their eye.

Joe Hart and Jack Wilshere were two of those who missed out on a place in the 23-man squad, which is the third youngest to represent England at a World Cup.

At just 19 years of age, Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold is one of those bringing the average age down.

Meanwhile, Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard opted for an even older picture of himself wearing an England top.

But nobody had Ashley Young beaten for nostalgia, the United player tweeting this 1990’s picture of himself in an old Umbro shirt, complete with shorts and socks.

For some players, like 22-year-old Dele Alli, the old pictures of them playing for England’s youth teams aren’t really that old at all, but must seem a lifetime ago.

And while Leicester defender Harry Maguire didn’t feel like delving too far into the past to find a picture…

… fortunately Sheffield United were on hand to help out.

