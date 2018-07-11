England may have lost their semi-final to Croatia, but they’re not quite done at the World Cup in Russia just yet.

England fans out for revenge in grudge match against Belgium’s reserves

Defeats apiece mean England face Belgium for the third-place play-off on Saturday, but if their previous game is anything to go by it might not be a classic – and Twitter seems to think they know how it’ll go.

Time, then, for what we've all really been waiting for: England's reserves to take revenge on Belgium's reserves. — Ashley Clark (@_Ash_Clark) July 11, 2018

That’s right, will we be seeing stars such as Harry Kane and Romelu Lukaku take to the field? Twitter thinks not.

You would have been forgiven for thinking England’s match against Belgium in the group stages was a friendly, with much-changed teams on both sides.

(Tim Goode/PA)

With the same expected again for the battle for bronze, some feel it’s oddly poetic.

One of those strange, poetic coincidences: England's reserves and Belgium's reserves are going to play each other for the second time this World Cup. — Daniel Edwards 💚 (@DanEdwardsGoal) July 11, 2018

England vs. Belgium on Saturday, with plenty of storylines in a game that means nothing. — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) July 11, 2018

Others are looking forward to it, apparently.

Looking forward to the rematch of England reserves against Belgium reserves on Saturday. — Peter Miller (@TheCricketGeek) July 11, 2018

Some are indifferent – well, strongly indifferent.

England reserves v Belgium reserves again on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/AoSSSWa2ND — GeorgeWeahsCousin (@WeahsCousin) July 11, 2018

And one or two saw it coming after France beat Belgium.

It is indeed.

