Thursday 12 July 2018

England fans out for revenge in grudge match against Belgium’s reserves

‘One of those strange, poetic coincidences.’

England applaud the fans (Adam Davy/PA)

By Edd Dracott, Press Association

England may have lost their semi-final to Croatia, but they’re not quite done at the World Cup in Russia just yet.

Defeats apiece mean England face Belgium for the third-place play-off on Saturday, but if their previous game is anything to go by it might not be a classic – and Twitter seems to think they know how it’ll go.

That’s right, will we be seeing stars such as Harry Kane and Romelu Lukaku take to the field? Twitter thinks not.

You would have been forgiven for thinking England’s match against Belgium in the group stages was a friendly, with much-changed teams on both sides.

(Tim Goode/PA)

With the same expected again for the battle for bronze, some feel it’s oddly poetic.

Others are looking forward to it, apparently.

Some are indifferent – well, strongly indifferent.

And one or two saw it coming after France beat Belgium.

It is indeed.

