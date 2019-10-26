News And Finally

Saturday 26 October 2019

England fans join in Wonderwall singalong after World Cup semi-final win

Supporters were celebrating the 19-7 win over New Zealand in Yokohama.

England fans celebrate after the 2019 Rugby World Cup Semi Final match at International Stadium Yokohama (Adam Davy/PA)
By Alistair Mason, PA

England fans celebrated their side’s Rugby World Cup semi-final victory with an Oasis singalong.

Eddie Jones’ team produced an impressive performance to outclass favourites New Zealand in Yokohama on Saturday, coming away with a 19-7 win to set up a final against either South Africa or Wales.

Although the players largely kept a lid on their emotions as the match came to an end, in the stands it was a different matter as fans celebrated wildly.

And when Wonderwall played over the stadium’s public address system, it sparked a huge singalong.

Meanwhile, back in England and further afield, fans who had gathered in pubs and rugby clubs around the country celebrated the victory.

Videos posted online showed supporters jumping up and down in celebration and singing the England rugby anthem Swing Low Sweet Chariot.

And in one of the more unusual celebration tweets, soap star Ross Kemp posted a video of himself screaming: “Come on England! Yes, yes, yes. I cannot tell you what that means, It ain’t over yet but we’re pretty close. England outstanding!”

England will find out their final opponents when Wales take on South Africa in Yokohoma on Sunday.

The final will take place next Saturday at the same venue.

