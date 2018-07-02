News And Finally

Monday 2 July 2018

England fan shaves St George’s cross into his hair because ‘it’s coming home’

Dedication to the cause.

By Edd Dracott, Press Association

An England fan has shaved the Saint George’s Cross into his hair whilst on a lads’ holiday in Ibiza.

Liam Sweeney, 21, had the haircut because he believes England are going to win the World Cup – or, as he said, “it’s coming home”.

“It started out as just a laugh with my mates on holiday shaving my head,” Liam, from Derby, told the Press Association. “But after I did the first line down the middle everyone said I needed to do an England flag because it’s coming home.”

(Liam Sweeney)

The phrase “it’s coming home” originates from Baddiel, Skinner and the Lightning Seeds’ 1996 anthem Three Lions and has been widely used by optimistic England fans this summer to express their support for their country.

Liam didn’t stick with the new do though.

(Liam Sweeney)

Probably a wise decision.

